How the Freedom of Information Act Works

" " Here, archivists prepare government documents for access by the general public. It's because of the Freedom of Information Act that we have access to many such documents. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

There is a lot of governmental information available to the public thanks to the FOIA, including autopsy reports, campus crime information, divorce records and county jail rosters, but even after all the recent changes, the law still has limitations. First, the FOIA gives the public the right to ask for federal agency records; it doesn't guarantee the public the absolute right to have them. People are entitled to make a request and receive a response, but there's nothing in the law that says the agency owes them those records.

There also are a few specific things not accessible through the act:

Actual, tangible objects

Private information about an individual. The FOIA gives the public the right to ask for it, but whether the information is actually released will depend on if it's in the public interest to have information outweighs the privacy of the person in question.

Information that's covered under one of the nine FOIA exemptions