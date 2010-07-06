Sticky Situation: What to Do When You Don't Like Your Kid's Teacher

Sticky situation #312: You don't see eye-to-eye with your child's teacher. Creatas/ Thinkstock

We all wish our children could sail through their academic careers with straight As, perfect attendance and glowing reports from all of their teachers. After all, everyone loves your kids, right? They're perfect! But unfortunately, there will probably come a time when your child just doesn't get along with a teacher -- or you and the teacher just don't get along.

So how do you decide when to confront a teacher about a problem and when to lay low? And how do you clearly communicate your concerns without becoming a thorn in the teacher's side? Keep reading to learn how to navigate the sometimes-treacherous waters of parent-teacher relations.