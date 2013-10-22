Please enter terms to search for.
10 Common Sayings You're Probably Saying Wrong

by Chris Opfer
2

Tongue and Cheek

A cute example of &quot;tongue and cheek.&quot; &quot;Tongue-in-cheek&quot; would not look so cute -- but it would be more accurate. iStock/Thinkstock
To say something "tongue-in-cheek" is to say it in an ironic, kidding or nonserious way. A nonliteral way, even. It is commonly believed that the saying is derived from the 18th-century practice of actually placing one's tongue against the inside of one's cheek after saying something to show that it's intended as a joke [source: Education Bug]. The phrase "tongue-and-cheek," therefore, doesn't make sense, despite its wide use among those unfamiliar with the origin of the appropriate phrase [source: Grammarist].

