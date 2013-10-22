Please enter terms to search for.
10 Common Sayings You're Probably Saying Wrong

by Chris Opfer
7

It's a Doggy-dog World

For a lot of people, it's Snoop's world, and we just live in it. Chris McKay/WireImage/Getty Images
Unless you're referring to the song from Snoop Dogg's landmark 1993 album "Doggystyle," you probably mean "dog-eat-dog world." But maybe the confusion developed because dogs aren't cannibals.

The saying is actually a corruption of the Latin phrase canis caninam non est, which states that dogs do not eat each other. Nevertheless, "dog-eat-dog" is meant to convey the viciousness or "every man for himself" nature of life and society [source: Paton]. So leave out the "doggy" unless you're a die-hard Snoop Dogg (now Snoop Lion) fan and believe it's his world and we just live in it.

