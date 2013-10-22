Taken for Granite
Unless you're a geologist or work at a rock quarry, the word you're looking for is "granted." To take something for granted is to assume that you are entitled to it (money, a job, a friend or significant other) without question or to simply fail to appreciate its value [source: Collins Dictionary]. To take something for "granite" can only mean to assume that the person or thing is actually a piece of igneous rock.
Author's Note: 10 Common Sayings You're Probably Saying Wrong
"Hold me closer, Tony Danza." I may commonly confuse, misstate and garble song lyrics, but I'm still not ready to believe that Elton John is saying anything other than that on a little ditty commonly known as "Tiny Dancer." To the extent I'm ever ready to admit that I may have the words wrong -- "hold me closer tiny dancer," some claim it goes -- I hereby call for the lyrics to be permanently changed. I don't know who this tiny dancer fella is, but he certainly hasn't accomplished anything on the level of "Who's the Boss?"
