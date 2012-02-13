How Moroccan Traditions Work

Home Sweet Home: Moroccan Architecture and Décor
Morocco has been influenced by many cultures throughout its history, resulting in architecture and décor that's cosmopolitan, yet a bit mysterious, dramatic, yet welcoming. Architecturally, you'll see lots of imposing arches and domes, thanks to Islamic influences, plus the use of courtyards and expansive gardens. Cities typically feature a medina, which is a walled section within which are houses and shops. And, of course, there are plenty of mosques.
Moroccan homes are interesting because they're often deceptive, featuring plain exteriors but ornately decorative interiors. This practice may be a way for Moroccans to separate the public from the private -- to reserve the intimacy of their homes for family and friends [source: Every Culture]. Most Moroccan homes have an interior courtyard (the front door often opens into this courtyard), while rooms sport arches, vaults and doorways covered with gauzy drapes. A blind, or indented, arch will be found somewhere within the home, a nod to the mihrabs, or semicircular niches, that are set in mosques to show the direction in which Mecca lies, and thus the direction Muslims should face when praying [source: The CGI Site].
Advertisement
The furniture Moroccans prefer is usually low, made of wood and accented with plush pillows. Lanterns are a popular lighting source and decorative accessory; most are handcrafted, not mass-produced, and can be finished with brilliant dyes and henna paintings. Moroccans also incorporate a lot of geometric patterns and intricate designs in their décor, paired with earth and desert tones, such as muted yellows and reds. Decorative ceramic tile, or zellige, is also quite popular, and can be found on pretty much any surface: floors, ceilings, walls, roofs and furniture. A popular Moroccan decorative technique dating back centuries is tedelakt, which involves using a colored limestone and black soap paste to create smooth, waxed surfaces on walls or floors.
Finally, fragrances are considered part of every Moroccan home's décor; most homes will combine floral scents with spices [source: The CGI Site]. These exotic aromas might not instantly transport you to Rick's Café in "Casablanca," but they're welcoming and quintessentially Moroccan, just the same.
Related Articles
- 10 Romantic Getaways
- 10 Strange American Traditions
- How Ethiopian Traditions Work
- How French Traditions Work
- How Greek Traditions Work
- Geography of Morocco
- History of Morocco
Sources
- Calvin, David. "Moroccan Interior Design, Moorish Architecture, Mediterranean Home Decor: Style For Your Home." Wryte Stuff. April 26, 2008. (Jan. 30, 2012) http://d-cal.wrytestuff.com/swa324738.htm
- Casablanca Market. "Berber Pillows, Moroccan Fabric, Clothing, and Bedding." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.casablancamarket.com/mediterraneanmaterials.html
- The CGI Site. "Live Lavishly With Moorish Architecture And Moroccan Home Décor." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.thecgisite.com/detail/live-lavishly-with-moorish-architecture-and-moroccan-home-decor-11666.html
- Costa Sur. "Climate in Morocco, Africa." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://maroc.costasur.com/en/climate.html
- Costa Sur. "Moroccan Cuisine, Morocco, Africa." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://maroc.costasur.com/en/cuisine.html
- Costa Sur. "Moroccan Culture, Morocco, Africa." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://maroc.costasur.com/en/art-culture.html
- Costa Sur. "Morocco, Africa." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://maroc.costasur.com/en/index.html
- Costa Sur. "What clothes to wear in Morocco." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://maroc.costasur.com/en/quells-vetements-a-porter.html
- Costa Sur. "What men wear in Morocco." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://maroc.costasur.com/en/hommes.html
- Costa Sur. "What women wear in Morocco." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://maroc.costasur.com/en/femmes.html
- Cuisine Net. "Moroccan Food." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.cuisinenet.com/glossary/morco.html
- Every Culture. "The United Kingdom of Morocco." (Jan. 31, 2012) http://www.everyculture.com/Ma-Ni/The-United-Kingdom-of-Morocco.html
- Everything-Moroccan. "Moroccan Customs." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.everything-moroccan.com/moroccan-customs.html
- Everything-Moroccan. "Moroccan Décor." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.everything-moroccan.com/moroccan-decor.html
- Food in Every Country. "Morocco." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.foodbycountry.com/Kazakhstan-to-South-Africa/Morocco.html
- Hey Morocco. "Introduction to Moroccan Culture." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://heymorocco.com/culture.aspx
- Hey Morocco. "Moroccan Marriage." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://heymorocco.com/culture/wedding-traditions-morocco.aspx
- Maps of World. "Moroccan Clothing." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.mapsofworld.com/morocco/people-culture-festivals/clothing.html
- Morocco. "Architecture - Culture and Tradition through Buildings." (Feb. 1, 2012) http://www.morocco.com/culture/architecture/
- Morocco. "Moroccan Culture-Experience Centuries of Tradition." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.morocco.com/culture/
- Morocco. "The People of Morocco - Cultured and Diverse People." (Feb. 2, 2012) http://www.morocco.com/culture/people/
- Morocco-Travel-Agency. "In the Maghreb: People of the Furthest West." (Feb. 2, 2012) http://www.morocco-travel-agency.com/peopleofthefurthestwest.html
- Sugar, Shelly. "Morocco customs and traditions." Moroccan Properties Ltd. (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.moroccoproperty.org.uk/Morocco-customs-and-traditions.html
- University of Pennsylvania. "Morocco." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.africa.upenn.edu/Cookbook/Morocco.html
- Vagabond Journey. "Moroccan Women's Clothing." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.vagabondjourney.com/90-mo-002-moroccan-womans-clothing.shtml
- World Wedding Traditions. "Wedding Traditions in Morocco." (Jan. 30, 2012) http://www.worldweddingtraditions.com/locations/african_traditions/moroccan_traditions.html