In Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Held only one month after his assassination, in May of 1968 the Poor People's Campaign March on Washington proceeded as planned by Dr. King. For approximately six months, King had worked with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) planning a nonviolent movement focused on poverty.

A mere seven days after King's assassination, on April 11, 1968, President Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1968. Often referred to as the Fair Housing Act, Title VIII of this legislation was created to ensure non-discriminatory practices in the sale and rental of residential real estate.

Now that we've looked at the resonant effects of the King legacy, let's look at some key elements of his life's work.