In Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The 1990s were peppered with resonant events of Dr. King's work and the civil rights movement. Some of these are:

In 1995, the Supreme Court rules that in order for federal programs to use racial classifications, they "must serve a compelling governmental interest, and must be narrowly tailored to further that interest."

To Coin a Phrase

According to the National Archives and Records Administration, it was President Johnson who first used the phrase "affirmative action" when he ordered all executive agencies to require federal contractors to "take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed and that employees are treated during employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, or national origin."