How Festivus Works

"It's a Festivus miracle!" -Cosmo Kramer

­Festivus was originally created by Seinfeld writer Dan O'Keefe's father when O'Keefe was 8 years old. It included Feats of Strength and the Airing of Grievances. (The pole was added by show writers.)

Since it first appeared in episode 166 ("The Strike") in December 1997, Festivus h­as continued to gain popularity among "Seinfeld" fans. As the series continues to find more fans in syndication, new legions of disenfranchised gift givers will make the pilgrimage to their local Home Depot to obtain the sacred aluminum poles. So, if you find that a donation has been made in your name to the "Human Fund" (a fake fund set up by George Costanza) this holiday season, remember it's just someone's way of saying, "Happy Festivus!"

Originally Published: Dec 8, 2004