Top 5 Easter Decorating Tips

An unspoken law of décor is that holiday colors, like reds and greens at Christmas or pastels at Easter, become neutrals during the season. This is a great way to enjoy colors you don't get to use in your decorating very often, like lavender, peach or light yellow. One wonderful thing about color is that it can change your mood for the better. A cheerful yellow milk pitcher on your kitchen table is an inspired accent that will make you happy every time you look at it.

We've talked about using pastels in your tablecloth choices, but you can expand that thinking to other areas of your home, too. Kitchens and bathrooms are spots where you can indulge your dramatic side. Add lime green accents to your kitchen, or change out your shower curtains and other bathroom textiles for a spring color that frees your inner princess. If your décor is pretty neutral, try draping spring themed fabric swags over your existing curtains. They'll look pretty and change the quality of the light in your rooms.

Evaluate your space and then fill bare spots with flowers and plants. If living plants aren't an option for you, decorate with cut flower bouquets. Spring bouquets don't have to cost a fortune, and they can last up to a week if you change their water daily.

Make a spring wreath for your front door, and don't forget to decorate some hollowed out eggs to dress it up. We love the new lace or polka dot egg effects you can get with stencils. Inject some white glue into the holes and they'll last until next year and beyond.