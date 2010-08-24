10 Things Your Caterer Doesn't Want You to Know

Here's the good news: In general, there's a lot less funny business that goes on behind the scenes at a catering gig than what happens behind closed doors in restaurants. Since caterers know exactly what they're serving to an exact number of people months in advance, they don't have to cut as many corners, use as many tricks or desperately improvise as chefs do from time to time in restaurants.
But that doesn't mean that caterers don't have any secrets. Read on for 10 things yours may not want you to know.
Advertisement
Advertisement