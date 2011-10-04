Your Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist

" " Your little girl in a ballerina costume needs some music to boogie to. Ryan McVay/Getty Images

Your front lawn is a graveyard. Giant black spiders grip cobwebs in the corners of the living room. Ghosts swing from the ceiling. Jack-o-lanterns blaze. Candy corn and gummy worms are laid out on the dining room table amidst severed hands and feet. Your friends and children mill around in costume. It's a fantasyland of superheroes, devils, angels, zombies, princesses and celebrities.

But wait. This scene should be set to music -- spooky, kooky music, a la "Monster Mash." Not those creepy sound-effect CDs they sell at party stores, but real music that'll establish the need for a dance floor.

Here's our list of Halloween-party-appropriate songs for the young, the old and everyone in between:

"Abracadabra," Steve Miller Band

"All You Zombies," The Hooters

"Bad Moon Rising," Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Dead Man's Party," Oingo Boingo

"Devil with a Blue Dress," Mitch Ryder

"Don't Fear the Reaper," Blue Oyster Cult

"Ghostbusters," Ray Parker Jr.

"I Put a Spell on You," Screamin' Jay Hawkins

"Lil' Red Riding Hood," Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs

"Love Potion No. 9," The Clovers

"Monster Mash," Bobby Boris Pickett

"Purple People Eater," Sheb Wooley

"Sympathy for the Devil," The Rolling Stones

"Superstition," Stevie Wonder

"The Devil Went Down to Georgia," The Charlie Daniels Band

"The Time Warp," The Rocky Horror Picture Show soundtrack

Theme from "The Addams Family"

Theme from "Jaws"

Theme from "The Exorcist" ("Tubular Bells," Mike Oldfield)

"Thriller," Michael Jackson

"Werewolves of London," Warren Zevon

"Witchy Woman," Eagles

