Your Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist

Your front lawn is a graveyard. Giant black spiders grip cobwebs in the corners of the living room. Ghosts swing from the ceiling. Jack-o-lanterns blaze. Candy corn and gummy worms are laid out on the dining room table amidst severed hands and feet. Your friends and children mill around in costume. It's a fantasyland of superheroes, devils, angels, zombies, princesses and celebrities.
But wait. This scene should be set to music -- spooky, kooky music, a la "Monster Mash." Not those creepy sound-effect CDs they sell at party stores, but real music that'll establish the need for a dance floor.
Here's our list of Halloween-party-appropriate songs for the young, the old and everyone in between:
- "Abracadabra," Steve Miller Band
- "All You Zombies," The Hooters
- "Bad Moon Rising," Creedence Clearwater Revival
- "Dead Man's Party," Oingo Boingo
- "Devil with a Blue Dress," Mitch Ryder
- "Don't Fear the Reaper," Blue Oyster Cult
- "Ghostbusters," Ray Parker Jr.
- "I Put a Spell on You," Screamin' Jay Hawkins
- "Lil' Red Riding Hood," Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs
- "Love Potion No. 9," The Clovers
- "Monster Mash," Bobby Boris Pickett
- "Purple People Eater," Sheb Wooley
- "Sympathy for the Devil," The Rolling Stones
- "Superstition," Stevie Wonder
- "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," The Charlie Daniels Band
- "The Time Warp," The Rocky Horror Picture Show soundtrack
- Theme from "The Addams Family"
- Theme from "Jaws"
- Theme from "The Exorcist" ("Tubular Bells," Mike Oldfield)
- "Thriller," Michael Jackson
- "Werewolves of London," Warren Zevon
- "Witchy Woman," Eagles
These are just our picks, of course. Add your personal favorites to the playlist.