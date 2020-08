" " Learn how to make sure that you and the little ones stay safe and sound on Halloween. AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

Halloween can be fun for everyone, from candy-toting ghosts to trick-or-treating goblins. But the evening can quickly turn from treat to trick when safety isn't top priority. Read this article from HowStuffWorks.com and TLC to learn five ways to help prevent kids (and even adults) from hidden dangers and injuries such as falls and burns.

In other words, keep trick-or-treat day trick-free!

