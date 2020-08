When's the last time a little devil put his arm around his little sister because he wanted to? Right, that's what we thought. Instead of photographing your kids in the kitchen, silly grins on their faces (everyone one in the family knows you posed them), try something new -- capture the spirit of Halloween by having your kids act their part.

Encourage monsters and witches to be growl, grimace and be scary. Make them the focus of the photo by taking close-up photos, and try different angles -- shooting from below will make a little monster seem massive.

Don't forget to take photos of everyone with and without their masks! Years from now you may not remember who is hiding behind which one.