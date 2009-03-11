5 Halloween Candy Alternatives

" " UNICEF Ambassador Laura Marano attends the 63rd Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign at Dylan's Candy Bar, New York City. Instead of candy, trick-or-treaters collect money for UNICEF. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for UNICEF

Today about 1 in 3 kids in the United States are considered overweight or obese, and many parents and adults are looking for ways to help kids lead healthy lifestyles. As part of this trend, parents are making different choices about the treats they hand out at Halloween, too.

Yes, Halloween is a holiday known for its chocolaty goodness. But you can make it a little more health-conscious by swapping sugar-laden candy treats with our five candy alternatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tip: When your own trick-or-treaters return with their loot, emphasize moderation. A little chocolate isn't a bad thing, but a little can go a long way.