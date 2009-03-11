Please enter terms to search for.

5 Creepy Costume Effects for Kids of All Ages

by Cristen Conger
Special effects can give your costume the creepy element it needs to make it complete.
TLC

How scary is a witch without warts or a vampire without fangs? Sometimes, completing the perfect Halloween costume demands more than just a wacky outfit. Special effects, such as fake blood or ghoulish makeup, can add creepy flair and make costumes come alive. Kids of all ages can get in on the fun by incorporating these accessories into their costumes.

The following five examples of creepy costume effects can crank up the Halloween scare factor or just spotlight someone's sillier side.

Contents
  1. False Teeth
  2. Scary Masks
  3. Creepy Makeup
  4. Prosthetics
  5. Fake Blood

Kids get a kick out of seeing themselves in false teeth. In fact, parents might have to push them away from the mirror and out the door to go trick-or-treating! It isn't too hard to find a variety of plastic false teeth in party supply stores or costume warehouses as Halloween approaches. The most common types include vampire fangs and rotting hillbilly teeth. The plastic chompers can add a scary or silly effect, depending on the costume. Younger children may be too small to wear them, and parents should keep in mind any choking hazards.

Did You Know?

The real Count Dracula was actually a 15th-century Eastern European prince named Vlad Tepes. According to HowStuffWorks.com writer Josh Clark, Tepes wasn't a true vampire, but he did have a penchant for cruelty.

One of the simplest ways to embody a Halloween character is to toss on a mask. Kids probably won't have the steadiest hands for applying makeup, and masks are a quick solution for creating an effective disguise. Parents may have to make a trip to a specialty costume store to find masks of specific characters or order them online. Depending on what a child wants to dress up as, he or she could construct a mask from scratch, too. And once a kid stumbles on the perfect Halloween mask, the rest of the costume should be a piece of cake.

If kids want to tear through the town as flesh-eating zombies or grizzled pirates, they shouldn't leave the house without first applying some makeup. Despite having the perfect getup, most Halloween revelers require additional cosmetics to really get into character. Even tiny cowboys look more authentic with painted-on mustaches, baseball players worth their salt will smear on the black stripes under their eyes and black cats need whiskers on their cheeks to look the part. Usually, kids' Halloween costumes don't need a special kind of makeup -- the drugstore variety should do the trick. Parents should just be sure they have some gentle makeup remover on hand once the night is over.

Makeup, clothing and masks won't always cut it when putting the finishing touches on a Halloween costume. Sometimes, a costume calls for additional body parts, or prosthetics. For instance, a boy dressing up like a piglet would look a far sight better with a pig nose on his face and a coiled tail attached to his pants. Parents should avoid getting too elaborate with prosthetics for kids' costumes; noses that loop around the head with elastic or slip-on Dr. Spock ears would work well. Remember that children probably won't enjoy having anything glued to their skin, especially when it comes time to remove it.

Prosthetically Speaking

In 2000, archaeologists discovered what's believed to be the oldest prosthetic limb on record, reports HowStuffWorks.com. It's a prosthetic toe made of wood and leather, dated back to between 950 and 710 B.C.

A kid decked out in Dracula's wardrobe, chanting "I vant to suck your blood" has got to have some fake blood somewhere on his or her costume. A spooky Halloween outfit isn't quite as scary without dribbles of fake blood to portray the carnage associated with the horror movie holiday. Fake blood is available at most costume shops, party supply stores and specialty Halloween stores. You can even whip up your own concoction with corn syrup and food coloring. Take care when using it, though, since it may stain.

