Throw an annual pumpkin carving party? Send your guests home with a party themed gift: pumpkin seeds!

Let guests know to save the pumpkin innards as they carve. Once the carving fun is over, remove the seeds from the pulp, rinse them and pick out the biggest ones. These are the best to save for planting. Be sure to send your guests home not just with the seeds but also with growing instructions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instructions: Place seeds flat on a dry paper towel and allow to air dry for about a week. When ready to plant, choose a sunny spot in the yard and form a hill of dirt about three feet in diameter. Place a few seeds in the middle of the mound, about six inches between each seed. Cover with an inch of dirt and water and watch 'em grow!