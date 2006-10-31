Christmas Songs

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Folktales describing how evergreen trees came to symbolize Christmas can be found in nearly every culture. Centuries-old lore describes evergreen trees blooming in every forest on earth the night Jesus was born. It's also said that Martin Luther, upon glimpsing the stars twinkling over treetops, cut an evergreen down and lavished it with candles to replicate the effect that he had witnessed in the forest.

These stories are the basis of the ageless German song that praises all trees at Yuletide: "O Tannenbaum," or "O Christmas Tree." Although its author's identity has been lost in the passage of time, this timeless tune will not be forgotten.

"O Christmas Tree" Lyrics

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How lovely are your branches,

So green and bright in summertime,

As well as winter's snowy clime,

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How lovely are your branches.

Christmas sheet music: "O Christmas Tree"

