Christmas Songs

'Here We Come A-Wassailing'

Also known as "Here We Come A-Caroling" and "The Wassail Song," this jolly English ditty is steeped in tradition. Imagine a British cobblestone street; snow soft in the streetlight's glow.

Despite constant hardship, beggars and orphans would dance and sing in the streets at Christmas, hoping to receive a pork pie, a penny, or some time in front of a blazing fire in return. However, the most prized pittance was a bowl of wassail -- which combines ale, wine, and spices -- to warm the heart as well as the soul.

"Here We Come A-Wassailing" Lyrics

1. Here we come a-wassailing

Among the leaves so green;

Here we come a wandering

So fair to be seen.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail too

And God bless you and send you

A Happy New Year.

2. Our wassail cup is made

Of the rosemary tree,

And so is your beer

Of the best barley.

Love and joy ...

3. We are not daily beggars

That beg from door to door,

But we are neighbors' children

Whom you have seen before.

Love and joy ...

4. God bless the master of this house,

Likewise the mistress too,

And all the little children

That round the table go.

Love and joy ...

Christmas sheet music: "Here We Come A-Wassailing"

