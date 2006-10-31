Christmas Songs

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Relocating to France in the eighteenth century, Englishman John Francis Wade earned his living by transcribing sheet music and giving music lessons to children. It is not known whether he actually wrote the lyrics for "Adeste Fideles," or if he came across it in his line of work.

Whatever its origin, Wade is credited with the words. He then collaborated with Britain's John Reading to give the hymn a melody and published it around 1751. Revived a century later, "O Come, All Ye Faithful" became a popular church hymn when Frederick Oakeley translated it into English from Latin.

"O Come, All Ye Faithful" Lyrics

1. Oh come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem.

Come and behold Him, born the king of angels.

O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him,

O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.

2. Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation;

Sing, all ye citizens of heav'n above:

Glory to God, glory in the highest.

O come ...

3. Yea, Lord, we greet Thee, born this happy morning;

Jesus to Thee be glory giv'n;

Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing.

O come ...

The lyrics to our next song came from the psalms of King David, although they weren't always credited to him. Keep reading to learn more about "Joy to the World."