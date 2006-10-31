Christmas Songs

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Edith Nesbitt wrote the lyrics to this traditional Christmas round more than a century ago, and the song has been popular ever since. It reminds us that the Christmas season is one of charity and giving, a time to think of those less fortunate than ourselves.

"Christmas Is Coming" Lyrics

1. Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat;

Please to put a penny in the old man's hat,

Please to put a penny in the old man's hat.

2. If you haven't got a penny, a haypenny will do;

If you haven't got a haypenny, well God bless you,

If you haven't got a haypenny, well God bless you.

Christmas sheet music: "Christmas Is Coming"

While most everyone knows our next Christmas classic, you might have trouble keeping all those verses straight! Go to the next page to learn more about "The Twelve Days of Christmas."