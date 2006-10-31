Christmas Songs

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

This song has survived several complex revisions since its anonymous fourteenth-century creation. In 1601, Bartholomaeus Gesius wrote a modern arrangement of the traditional tune, now called "In Dulci Jubilo."

Later, Johann Sebastian Bach included Gesius's theme in his Chorale Preludes for the organ. In its next generation, Sir John Stainer made further refinements to the tune under its new title, "Nun singet und seid froh." The Christmas song that we enjoy today is courtesy of Reverend Dr. John Mason Neale, who translated the lyrics into English from German.

1. Good Christian men, rejoice

With heart and soul and voice,

Give ye heed to what we say, News! News!

Jesus Christ is born today!

Ox and ass before Him bow, And He is in the manger now.

Christ is born today!

Christ is born today!

2. Good Christian men, rejoice

With heart and soul and voice,

Now ye hear of endless bliss:

Joy! Joy! Jesus Christ was born for this.

He hath o'ened the heavenly door,

And man is blessed evermore.

Christ was born for this!

Christ was born for this!

3. Good Christian men rejoice

With heart and soul and voice,

Now ye need not fear the grave:

Peace! Peace! Jesus Christ was born to save

Calls you one and calls you all,

To gain His everlasting hall.

Christ was born to save!

Christ was born to save!

The composer of our next Christmas carol was accused of having "a lack of musical taste" -- but luckily, modern audiences disagree. See the following page for more on "O Holy Night."