Christmas Songs

'Up on the Housetop'

When Clement Clarke Moore penned "A Visit From St. Nicholas" as a Christmas entertainment for his children, he probably had no idea that his story would continue to be told for hundreds of years. But thanks to its retelling and the fact that Ohio composer and lyricist Benjamin Russell Hanby decided to use it as the inspiration for his holiday tune, the charming tale of Santa's annual visit has been chronicled for all time as "Up on the Housetop." If Moore hadn't revealed Santa's entry point and Hanby hadn't agreed, children everywhere might still wonder how all those Christmas presents are delivered!

"Up on the Housetop" Lyrics

1. Up on the housetop the reindeer pause,

Out jumps good old Santa Claus.

Down through the chimney with lots of toys,

All for children's Christmas joys.

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go!

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go!

Up on the housetop, click, click, click,

Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick.

2. First comes the stocking of little Nell;

Oh, dear Santa, fill it well;

Give her a dolly that laughs and cries,

One that can open and shut its eyes.

3. Look in the stocking of little Bill;

Oh, just see that glorious fill!

Here is a hammer and lots of tacks,

Whistle and ball and a set of jacks.

Christmas sheet music: "Up on the Housetop"

