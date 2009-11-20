Christmas Pictures

" " Christmas is celebrated by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Next, see what you can use to brighten up your holiday decor.

" " Stockbyte/Getty Images Christmas lights will add festive flair to Christmas trees, houses, shrubs, bushes and even the occasional car. See a natural way of decorating your home next.

" " Michael Urban/AFP/Getty Images Poinsettias are one of the most popular Christmas decorations around, with more than $200 million in sales every holiday season. Take a look at a Christmas table setting next.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Magdalena Kucova This whimsical table setting includes cake, cookies, candles and Christmas decorations. How can you use your voice to spread Christmas cheer? Find out next.

" " Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images These Ukrainian girls sing Christmas songs as they carol during Orthodox Christmas eve festival in the center of Kiev. Next, see a holiday food that is both loathed and loved.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Liza McCorkle Fruitcake is a loaf comprised of candied fruit, nuts and spices that has become a Christmas dinner table staple. See what powers Santa's sleigh next.

" " Reindeer are domesticated caribou that inhabit the far northern regions of Europe, Asia and North America. Drive your sleigh over to this next place to see a Christmas show.

" " Radio City Music Hall, the largest indoor theater in the United States, is where the sky-high-kicking Rockettes have been knocking out audiences since 1932. For low key holiday entertainment try out this tradition next.

" " Christmas stories are a great way to get into the holiday spirit and share reading time with your family. "The Nutcracker", "A Christmas Carol", and "The Gift of the Magi" are just a few popular Christmas stories that are read every year. Take a look at one of the largest Christmas trees next.

" " Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images Christmas is a mixture of secular and religious traditions. In New York City, crowds gather to watch the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Check out another electrifying atmosphere next.

" " Mario Tama/Getty Images The energy of holiday consumerism fills stores and shopping malls with present-seeking shoppers. Far-sighted adults start stockpiling on-sale gifts early in the summer, as the procrastinating multitudes flock to the mall in the week preceding the holiday. Next, see a flurry of a different sort.

" " Mark Lewis/Getty Images Waking up to a blanket of snow on Christmas day can only mean one thing: a "white Christmas". Hoping for one has become a tradition, just like putting up the Christmas tree and hanging stockings. See how one of the most recognizable symbols of the holiday season is harvested next.

" " Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images The Christmas tree is the focal point of people's holiday decoration, so it's no surprise that the growing and selling of fresh Christmas trees is big business. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the industry supports about 21,000 tree growers and employs more than 100,000 people in the United States. Next, see a thorny decoration.

" " Deck the halls with a prickly piece of foliage. Holly will add a natural and festive touch to any room during the holiday season. Take a look at a yummy treat next.

" " From figgy pudding and fruitcake to tender turkey and roasted ham, delicious Christmas foods are sure to make a filling festive feast. Check out what you can do to get rid of your food coma next.

" " Holiday inspired movies are just the trick for entertaining adults and kids. "A Christmas Story", "Miracle on 34th Street" and "A Christmas Carol" are just some of the classics to watch this holiday season. Next, see a wreath decorated with poinsettias.

" " Whether hung on your front door or above a crackling fireplace, a Christmas wreath announces the arrival of the holiday season. While most people think of evergreen branches and holly leaves, Christmas wreaths can actually be made out of just about anything. Next, see what can be used as an accent in a wreath.

" " During the holiday season, holly adorns houses all over the world. The prickly green plant and its red berries are a popular ornament for those looking to enliven their homes with a little Christmas spirit. Take a look at a Christmas tradition that dates back hundreds of years next.

" " The Christmas gift-giving tradition has its roots in the Three Kings' offerings to the infant Jesus. Today, Christmas is a bonafide gift-giving bonanza with desperate parents scrabbling over the under-stocked toy of the season. What gift will be in your mailbox soon? Find out next.

" " For hundreds of millions of people around the world, Christmas is the biggest holiday of the year. Yuletide greetings help us keep family and friends close to our heart during the holidays. Next, see how to preserve those precious holiday moments.

" " iStockphoto/Eileen Hart An ornament with a picture in it adds a personal touch to a Christmas tree. See how to recreate the birth of Jesus on a smaller scale next.

" " iStockphoto.com/Juanmonino Many people display a nativity scene in their homes and even in their yards depicting the birth of Jesus. Occasionally, people take the place of the figurines in a live nativity. Take a look at a low maintenance Christmas tree next.

" " ML Harris/Getty Images Fake Christmas trees are a great way to bring the festive spirit into your home without the hassles of a real one. Next, see an edible ornament that swirls with flavor.

" " Stockbyte/Getty Images Candy canes are a wonderful addition to your holiday adornments. They can be a decoration and a special treat, too. See another holiday tradition that will make you smile next.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Ellen Moran For many people -- whether they care to admit it or not -- Christmas is about presents. A simple batch of festive cookies or an elaborate gift can instill the Christmas spirit in anyone.