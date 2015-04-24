10 Misconceptions About Millennials

" " Lu Qin (left) and Li Chunqing pose on their bed in the new flat that they bought before their marriage in 2007 in Shanghai, China. Lucas Schifres/Getty Images

Pew Research projects a full 25 percent of millennials will still be single by the time they've hit their mid-40s to mid-50s. People who were the same age (25 to 34) back in both 1960 and 1970, in contrast, married at much higher rates. When these two groups of people hit their mid-40s to mid-50s, only 5 percent remained single. Further, Pew reports 24 percent of never-married millennials are currently living with a partner, choosing cohabiting over marriage [source: Wang and Parker].

So does that mean marriage is dying out among millennials? It's true Americans are waiting longer to get married. In 1960, the median age for a woman's first marriage was 20; for men, it was 23. In 2015, it is 27 for women and 29 for men – a trend that's been going on for some time [source: Raphelson]. Yet delaying marriage doesn't mean no interest in marriage. Some millennials are waiting to marry until they're more financially secure, while others want to be more advanced in their career. Many haven't found the right person yet. When they were high school seniors, 80 percent of millennials said they wanted to marry someday – a larger percentage than reported by Gen Xers and baby boomers at that age [source: White House]. So yes, millennials do care about marriage. They just aren't in a rush to tie the knot.