10 Misconceptions About Millennials

One common criticism older people have of millennials is that they have a strong sense of entitlement, likely because their parents gave them almost anything they wanted while they were growing up. So as young adults in the workplace, millennials are looking to be handed management jobs from the start, rather than working their way up the ladder. And companies had better offer loads of amenities, too, like cafeterias with healthy food choices, gyms, yoga classes and on-site child care. Telecommuting options and flexible schedules should be a given as well.

Millennials, in contrast, generally view themselves as hardworking, dedicated and loyal young adults, according to one researcher who has surveyed this group [source: Graves]. Members of this generation entered one of the worst job markets in history; they're desperate to find employment and willing to work once they have it. In fact, it's not clear if millennials really feel more entitled than other generations at the same age. Surprisingly, a study doesn't seem to have been done on the issue [source: Foster].

If millennials expect certain work perks, it may not be because they're spoiled, but rather they're looking at the big picture. Raised with technology, for example, they may not understand why telecommuting isn't an option (and truthfully, companies sometimes refuse to offer it for no good reason). And if good health correlates to fewer sick days, why wouldn't a company have a gym or offer nutritious foods in its cafeteria? Then too, perhaps they're simply like members of previous generations when they first entered the workforce – young adults who need a little time to adjust to the realities of the office [sources: Graves, Green].