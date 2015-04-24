10 Misconceptions About Millennials

" " A large crowd raises its hands during a Hillsong Church service in Australia. The church has branches all over the world and attracts thousands of young people. Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

There's no disputing it. Fewer young people can be found sitting in church pews today compared to older Americans. Further, studies show 25 percent of millennials aren't affiliated with any particular faith, fewer of them (compared to older folks) say religion is very important in their lives and fewer attend worship services than did baby boomers when they were the same age. Clearly, millennials have kicked religion to the curb [source: Pond, Smith and Clement].

Or maybe not. Religion is a broad concept, and can be viewed as something much more than simply warming a pew on Sunday mornings. Despite their absence in churches, synagogues and mosques, surveys show millennials' belief in religious tenets such as life after death, heaven and hell, and miracles is pretty similar to the beliefs of baby boomers and those in Generation X (That's the generation between the boomers and the millennials). You also have to consider age when looking at millennials and religion. While millennials report praying less often than older people, for example, their daily prayer rate (48 percent) is pretty much the same as was reported by baby boomers, Generation X and others when they were under 30. So disengagement from religion may be age-related and temporary more than generational [source: Pond, Smith and Clement].