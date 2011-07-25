5 Traditions for Teaching Kids to Read

If you teach your children that reading is fun, they'll grow up wanting to tackle as many books as possible. BananaStock/ Thinkstock

One of the greatest joys of parenting is watching your children learn about the world around them. It can seem like they're developing new interests and surprising skills almost every day. But sometimes you can succumb to the pressure of comparing your kids' milestones to the other children in your lives: Are they learning faster, slower or in different ways from other children? Does this reflect on you? Is there something you could be doing better?

One of the ways this stress can manifest is in the development of pre-reading and literacy skills. For most new parents, it's an ongoing concern. And once your kids start school, you want to know that you've prepared them and that you continue supporting their desire to learn, whatever form their personal style takes. And sometimes, your own experiences and memories get in the way. Nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing your child frustrated at his or her own progress.

Here, we'll look at some traditions for helping kids learn to read that can help to preserve your child's sense of fun and pleasure in the activity. After all, reading is an essential skill that will see your child through the biggest successes of his or her life. But it's not necessary to stress out -- for you or your child -- to get those steps accomplished. Reading is, should be and always will be a fun activity.