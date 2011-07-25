5 Traditions for Exploring Technology

When most of us explore a new piece of technology, it's pretty straightforward: rip open the packaging, start it up and start hitting buttons until it does what we want. Maybe we use a friend's new gadget or a demo model at a store for a few minutes before deciding to buy. When we run into problems, we might call a help line, visit the Genius Bar or do a quick Internet search to see how others have solved the same issue. In short, when most people interact with technology, they do it in haphazard ways, using intuition, luck and a little bit of concrete knowledge to get the outcomes they're looking for.
We expect inventors, scientists and innovators to be more rigorous and deliberate when they explore new technological frontiers. As it turns out, exploring new technologies is a traditionally messy process. While there are some uplifting traditions, like crosspollination and society-wide benefits, exploring technology also involves things like risk, failure and delayed payoffs. Keep reading to learn more about the messy and inspiring traditions for exploring technology.
