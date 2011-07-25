5 Traditions for Exploring Science

Make science a part of your family life, and some day you may be the proud parent of the next Carl Sagan or Dorothy Hodgkin. Santi Visalli Inc./ Getty Images

All scientists, regardless of their areas of expertise, share one thing in common: They all were once children -- curious, neuroplastic knowledge-sponges hungering for something new and interesting to soak up. Not that your child has to grow up to win the Nobel Prize, or even pursue a related career, to find the field fascinating and enriching. The world brims over with wonder, and science gives us the tools with which to observe it.

It also teaches us critical thinking skills, like asking the right questions, refusing to accept arguments and explanations at face value, and demanding evidence. Science sharpens our minds to discern proper evidence from flimflam, to tell good experimental design from bad and to separate statistics from exaggerations. More than that, it reveals the beauty and intricacy woven into the very fabric of reality.

Inspired? Let's look at some easy and fun ways that your family can explore science together.