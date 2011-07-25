5 Traditions for Creative Families

Summer always vanishes in a blink of an eye and before you know it, it's time for the kids to go back to school. But with this annual summer talent show, the kids won't be dreading the end of summer nearly as much.

Start planning in the first few weeks of summer. Decide what kind of talent you would like for your show -- is it just for family, or do you want to make it a block party show or include friends from the out-of-season sports team? Schedule a date for your talent show right before school starts. If you plan early, the kids can get together and practice all summer long, whenever there's a rainy day or even create programs, signs or stage elements for the show. This doesn't have to be a kids-only show either, the adults can participate, too, and doing so will certainly increase the laughs. For the finale, consider a group number that includes everyone. You'll be recalling the silliness and laughs for years to come.

