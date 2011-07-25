5 Geeky Family Traditions

This guy is happy to help you get your geek on. Valerie Shaff

Annual firsts -- the first day of spring, the first day of school, the first night of Hanukkah -- make great fodder for building family traditions, but waiting 365 days to enjoy the tradition can be a drag. One way to get your geek on is to celebrate the first day of each month by borrowing a custom -- a superstition, really -- that dates back to 19th-century England. Anyone saying, "white rabbits" or "rabbits, rabbits, rabbits" upon waking on the first day of each new month was said to receive a month's worth of good luck.

To turn this into a family tradition, make it a race: The first family member to say "white rabbits" on the first day of a new month collects praise and, if you feel it's appropriate, a small prize, such as dibs on choosing the night's dinner menu. Then, of course, there are the attendant arguments about what constitutes proper "white rabbits" communication. Does e-mail count? What about texting? Sometimes, the ensuing debates are just as much fun as the tradition itself.

