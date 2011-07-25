5 Family Traditions for Sons

Your son wants to spend time with you. Jose Luis Pelaez/Iconica/ Getty Images

In general, family traditions are wonderful. They're fun, memorable events, as long as you remember that not every tradition is right for every family member. Just as most moms and daughters wouldn't be thrilled about annual tickets to see a monster truck show, fathers and sons aren't usually counting down the days to attend a sewing class with the girls. Of course, group family traditions are important, but just like moms, daughters and dads, sons need activities that are unique to their likes and interests. Some sons might look forward to a regular trip to the local drive-in hamburger joint with Dad after a football game, or they may enjoy a yearly hiking trip through the Adirondacks with a sibling. These special times will be cherished for many years to come, and who knows, your sons might even one day pass these traditions on to children of their own!

Traditions can be held weekly, monthly or annually -- on the same exact date every year or celebrated spontaneously whenever the mood strikes. All that matters is spending time together and enjoying each other's company. If there's a young man in your life that you'd like to spend more time with, go ahead and start a tradition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the next page to learn how the two of you can make a tradition out of catering to his mother (trust us; he'll want to do it).