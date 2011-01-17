5 Tattoo Removal Tips

Make sure your tattoo is clear. DCL

If you're seriously considering tattoo removal, it's important to research your options before making an appointment to see a doctor:

Laser removal uses a laser beam to break the ink into particles. These particles are eventually removed via your lymphatic system. This is the most common method used today, and it's also the most expensive.

Excision is a surgical procedure where the tattooed skin is cut out and the remaining edges are sewn together.

Dermabrasion is a process where the actual layer of tattooed skin is essentially sanded off, revealing new skin. Sounds fun, huh?

Fading creams could be a good option if doctors aren't in your budget and you have a light-colored and small tattoo.

Camouflage is ideal if it's simply your particular tattoo that you're opposed to -- you can always cover it up with a new and improved design.