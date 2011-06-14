5 Most Embarrassing Celebrity Tattoos

Once associated with sailors, bikers and weekend benders, tattoos are positively trendy among the rich and/or famous these days. Your favorite star of screen or sport is as likely to flaunt a customized piece of body art as a Vera Wang gown or pair of Versace shades, and the artists who create and apply the designs are becoming as acclaimed as their couture counterparts.

But being a celebrity comes with a price. When your name is writ large in pop culture, your life choices appear like sky-writing in the sometimes merciless media -- especially when you make gaffes as attention-grabbing as any sky-writing.

We've chosen five truly blush-worthy skinterior designs -- not to cast stones, but as cautionary tales. Each is a variation on the axiom, "Look before you leap." Or, in this case, "Think before you ink."

Our first story encourages you to wear your heart on your sleeve -- or your collar, breast pocket or anything else you can toss in the laundry. Then all you have to do is change your clothes if you should have a change of heart.