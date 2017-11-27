The Card Game That Wants to Stop the Border Wall

" " Cards Against Humanity raised $2.25 million in November 2017 to buy land along the U.S.-Mexico border with the idea of holding up the border wall's progress. bdstudios/iStock/Thinkstock

Cards Against Humanity, for those who have never encountered it, is a party game that should only be played amongst like-minded friends and family. It's like a crass version of Apples to Apples, or interactive Mad Libs.

Every year, the people behind Cards Against Humanity put together a publicity stunt and offer fans a limited time to pitch in toward a goal. Fans who participate are rewarded with exclusive Cards Against Humanity cards and other gifts. Previous projects include funding scholarships to help females enter STEM fields, buying a Maine island and naming it "Hawaii 2" and mocking Donald Trump on a billboard. Yep, it seems the people behind Cards Against Humanity are not fans of the Trump White House, and they're not shy about it.

This year, Cards Against Humanity asked fans to contribute $15 toward a plot of land along the U.S.-Mexico border, with the goal of "mak[ing] it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built" with the help of eminent domain specialists. The campaign, dubbed "Cards Against Humanity Saves America," sold out shortly after it was announced at the end of November, raising $2.25 million.

Cards Against Humanity did not disclose the location of the land, and there is not yet an official path for the border wall, according to USA Today. There are, however, wall segments on stretches of the border, which the government started building on federal land during George W. Bush's administration before going after individual landowners.

Like the land purchased by Cards Against Humanity, the remaining houses and ranches along the border would have to be seized by eminent domain. There are landowners along the border whose property is bisected by a segment of border fence; locked gates allow the property owner to pass through. According to USA Today, some landowners have succeeded in fighting the government's eminent domain claim. However, since the Trump administration is committed to building the wall, that can only mean the fight will start up again.

On Mashable, three eminent domain experts agreed that the government can take the land under U.S. law, but Cards Against Humanity can drag out the case as long as they can afford to, which could delay completion of the wall for years. However, the experts cautioned that the brash nature of this stunt could sway a judge in the government's favor and get the case closed quickly.

So, will Cards Against Humanity Save America? Probably not. And if they win, they probably won't be the only landowners who emerge victorious, but they could delay progress on the wall, perhaps to the end of the Trump administration.