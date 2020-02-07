Test Your Knowledge of Presidential Campaign Slogans

QUESTION 2 OF 10

Why did Franklin Pierce select the campaign slogan “We Polked You in ’44. We Shall Pierce You in ‘52” to get elected?

He was known for being a violent war hero, so the slogan related well to his image.

It’s true that Pierce was a brigadier general in the Mexican-American War, but he was a “dark horse,” who needed introduction. Aligning himself with former president James K. Polk added luster to his candidacy. He was not well known, so aligning him with a previous president gave him clout.

Pierce was not in favor of the Compromise of 1850, and the party needed to draw attention away from that fact with a humorous slogan.