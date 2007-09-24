Please enter terms to search for.
9 Types of Angels

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
8

Archangels

They, along with the angels, are guardians of people and all things physical. But don't call on them to help you personally; archangels respond best when dealing with matters involving all humankind. They are the first order of angels that appear only in human form. As such, they function among us as pioneers for change in the form of explorers, philosophers, and human rights leaders. This order is most commonly known because they are mentioned by name in the Bible -- Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael.

