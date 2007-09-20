9 Bits of Irony

Next to the national anthem, the song most associated with the game of baseball is "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," an early-20th-century song usually played during the seventh-inning stretch. Ironically, it was written by two men who had never attended a baseball game.

Jack Norworth wrote the words in 1908, after seeing a sign that said, "Baseball Today -- Polo Grounds." Albert Von Tilzer added the music. The song gained popularity in vaudeville acts, and now it's played at nearly every baseball game in the country.

