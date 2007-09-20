10 Famous Curses

By 2011, Beckham was back in with the Los Angeles Galaxy fans -- and he helped the team win the Major League Soccer Cup that year. Perhaps he's passed the curse along. Stephen Dunn/ Getty Images

Gillette, the maker of shaving products like Gillette Fusion Power razors and producer of such helpful Internet videos as Gillette's Guide to Body Shaving, may also be cursed -- at least when it comes to its athletic promoters.

Take its most recent ambassadors, Thierry Henry, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer, for example. Each athlete's career may have been cut short by the razor's curse. In November 2009, soccer star Henry was accused of cheating during the World Cup Finals. The same month, Woods's meteoric golf career lost serious momentum when he injured his knee and later got bad press from losing his temper at a tournament -- and that was before his messy public divorce and a media frenzy of confessions from his mistresses. To complete the curse, in November 2009, an undefeated Federer was knocked from the top spot in the tennis World Tour by an underdog.

In addition, the former face of Gillette, soccer celebrity David Beckham, seemingly suffered the effects of the curse for several years -- even after the company ended its agreement with him. Beckham's footing as a fan favorite slipped so far that he was actually booed at a game in 2009 [source: The Independent]. To some, it was proof that the curse could continue long after the commercials stopped airing.