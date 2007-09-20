10 Famous Curses

The Curse of the Kennedy Family
All right, so maybe if this family had stayed out of politics and off of airplanes, its fate might have been different. Regardless, the number of Kennedy family tragedies have led some to believe there must be a curse on the whole bunch:
- John F. Kennedy's brother Joseph Jr. and sister Kathleen both died in separate plane crashes in 1944 and 1948, respectively.
- JFK, while serving as America's 35th president, was assassinated in 1963 at age 46.
- Robert Kennedy, JFK's younger brother, was assassinated in 1968.
- Senator Ted Kennedy, JFK's youngest brother, survived a plane crash in 1964. In 1969, he was driving a car that went off a bridge, causing the death of his companion, Mary Jo Kopechne, and ending his presidential goals during the investigation that followed.
- In 1984, Robert Kennedy's son David died of a drug overdose. Another son, Michael, died in a skiing accident in 1997.
- In 1999, JFK Jr., his wife and his sister-in-law died when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean [source: Tran].
For lots more information on famous curses, see the links below.
Last editorial update on Jul 27, 2018 01:11:18 pm.
