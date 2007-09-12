18 Hopelessly Devoted Couples

Behind every good man is a great woman. Or as Groucho Marx put it: "Behind every successful man is a woman, behind her is his wife."
- Robin Hood: Maid Marian
- Clark Kent: Lois Lane
- Kermit: Miss Piggy
- Romeo: Juliet
- Marc Antony: Cleopatra
- JFK: Jacqueline Bouvier
- Ricky Ricardo: Lucy McGillicuddy
- Prince Albert: Queen Victoria
- Robert Browning: Elizabeth Barrett
- Gerald Ford: Betty Bloomer
- Fred Flintstone: Wilma Slaghoople
- Ronald Reagan: Nancy Davis
- Johnny Cash: June Carter
- Ozzie Nelson: Harriett Hilliard
- John Lennon: Yoko Ono
- Humphrey Bogart: Lauren Becall
- Roy Rogers: Dale Evans
- George Burns: Gracie Allen