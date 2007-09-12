Please enter terms to search for.

18 Hopelessly Devoted Couples

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
This hopelessly devoted couple made beautiful music together.
Behind every good man is a great woman. Or as Groucho Marx put it: "Behind every successful man is a woman, behind her is his wife."

  • Robin Hood: Maid Marian
  • Clark Kent: Lois Lane
  • Kermit: Miss Piggy
  • Romeo: Juliet
  • Marc Antony: Cleopatra
  • JFK: Jacqueline Bouvier
  • Ricky Ricardo: Lucy McGillicuddy
  • Prince Albert: Queen Victoria
  • Robert Browning: Elizabeth Barrett
  • Gerald Ford: Betty Bloomer
  • Fred Flintstone: Wilma Slaghoople
  • Ronald Reagan: Nancy Davis
  • Johnny Cash: June Carter
  • Ozzie Nelson: Harriett Hilliard
  • John Lennon: Yoko Ono
  • Humphrey Bogart: Lauren Becall
  • Roy Rogers: Dale Evans
  • George Burns: Gracie Allen

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:

Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen

