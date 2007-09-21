13 Anagrams

Anagrams are new words or phrases made by rearranging the letters of the original word or phrase. Check out our favorites.
1. Adios, amigos. -- I go so I am sad.
2. Butterfly -- Flutter by
3. Camry -- My car
4. Clint Eastwood -- Old West action
5. Computer station meltdown -- We lost important document.
6. Forensic evidence -- Science over fiend
7. President George W. Bush has won. -- Ah! Depressing news brought woe.
8. Snooze alarms -- Alas! No more z's.
9. Statue of Liberty -- Built to stay free
10. The countryside -- No city dust here.
11. The eyes -- They see.
12. The famous painter Pablo Ruiz Picasso -- Popularizes cubism into a phase of art
13. The Morse code -- Here come dots.
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:
Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen