13 Anagrams

Morse code, a language of dots and dashes, has a clever anagram.

Anagrams are new words or phrases made by rearranging the letters of the original word or phrase. Check out our favorites.

1. Adios, amigos. -- I go so I am sad.

Advertisement

2. Butterfly -- Flutter by

3. Camry -- My car

4. Clint Eastwood -- Old West action

5. Computer station meltdown -- We lost important document.

6. Forensic evidence -- Science over fiend

7. President George W. Bush has won. -- Ah! Depressing news brought woe.

8. Snooze alarms -- Alas! No more z's.

9. Statue of Liberty -- Built to stay free

10. The countryside -- No city dust here.

11. The eyes -- They see.

12. The famous painter Pablo Ruiz Picasso -- Popularizes cubism into a phase of art

13. The Morse code -- Here come dots.

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS:

Helen Davies, Marjorie Dorfman, Mary Fons, Deborah Hawkins, Martin Hintz, Linnea Lundgren, David Priess, Julia Clark Robinson, Paul Seaburn, Heidi Stevens, and Steve Theunissen