The New World Order Is Bent on Global Domination
Advertisement
The New World Order (NOW) conspiracy theory is based on the belief that one, giant mega-government will eventually take over rule of the world in a not-so-pleasant fashion. A number of devious organizations, such as the Illuminati, the United Nations, NATO, the World Bank and the Bilderberg Group are reportedly involved in implementing a worldwide change to a single government system characterized by militarized and total corporate control, with no middle class, only rulers and servants. The Bilderberg Group, a conference of thought leaders attended by the likes of Bill Clinton, David Rockefeller and various European royalty, is considered to be a shadow world government [sources: Hunt, Lendman].
While you could cite many, many reasons as to why the NWO does not exist, let's use just one: the nature of power. In a book called "Who Rules America?" sociology professor G. William Domhoff made the following arguments for why a one-world government conspiracy doesn't work:
- It doesn't fit what we know of power. For instance, it assumes that rich capitalists would rather rule the world than just make money.
- It assumes that world leaders are extremely clever and never make mistakes.
- It assumes that a conspiracy can remain secret forever when evidence shows that most private plans get eventually exposed, whether by the press, agitating groups or whistleblowers.
- It is certainly true that groups like the CIA have been involved in overthrowing foreign governments and spy plots, but these were all authorized by U.S. government officials, not by some shadowy secret entity.
Of course, conspiracy theorists would say, that's what "they" want you to think.
Author's Note: 10 Widely Believed U.S. Government Conspiracy Theories
The government is far from perfect and I'm sure plenty of shady stuff happens on a daily basis, but I have a hard time swallowing most of these conspiracy theories. Bad things happen, often via poor decisions by good people, but most of these sensationalistic theories are better suited to film, books and television. That's my story and I'm sticking to it.
Related Articles
Sources
- AIDS.gov. "How do you get HIV or AIDS?" 2015 (Feb. 4, 2015) https://www.aids.gov/hiv-aids-basics/hiv-aids-101/how-you-get-hiv-aids/index.html
- AIDS.gov. "Who is at risk for HIV?" 2015 (Feb. 4, 2015) https://www.aids.gov/hiv-aids-basics/prevention/reduce-your-risk/who-is-at-risk-for-hiv/
- Bedard, Paul. "Declassified Memo Hinted of 1941 Hawaii Attack." U.S. News & World Report. Nov. 29, 2011 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.usnews.com/news/blogs/washington-whispers/2011/11/29/declassified-memo-hinted-of-1941-hawaii-attack-
- CBSNews.com Staff. "MLK's Family Feels Vindicated." CBS News. Dec. 8, 1999 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.cbsnews.com/news/mlks-family-feels-vindicated/
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Basic Statistics." 2015 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/statistics.html
- History. "Flight 93." 2015 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.history.com/topics/flight-93
- Depra, Dianne. "Former Area 51 scientists claims aliens, UFOs exist." Tech Times. Oct. 30, 2014 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.techtimes.com/articles/19013/20141030/former-area-51-scientist-claims-aliens-ufos-exist-shows-pictures-as-proof-video.htm
- Dumhoff, William G. "There are no conspiracies." Who Rules America? March 2005 (Feb. 12, 2015). http://www2.ucsc.edu/whorulesamerica/theory/conspiracy.html
- Ghose, Tia. "8 Most Famous Assassinations in History." Live Science. Nov. 21, 2013 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.livescience.com/41395-most-famous-assassinations.html
- Goddard, Jacqui. "Pearl Harbour Memo Shows US Warned of Japanese Attack." The Telegraph. Dec. 4, 2011 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/8932197/Pearl-Harbour-memo-shows-US-warned-of-Japanese-attack.html
- Helmuth, Laura. "So Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Called Us to Complain..." Slate. June 11, 2013. (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2013/06/robert_f_kennedy_jr_vaccine_conspiracy_theory_scientists_and_journalists.html
- Hintze, Tom. "5 Ways the U.S. Government Has Built 'An Architecture of Oppression.'" Alternet. June 19, 2013 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.alternet.org/civil-liberties/5-ways-us-government-has-built-architecture-oppression
- History. "Warren Commission." 2015 (Feb. 10, 2015) http://www.history.com/topics/warren-commission
- Hsu, Hua. "A Global Government is Waiting in the Wings." New York Magazine. Nov. 17, 2013 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://nymag.com/news/features/conspiracy-theories/new-world-order/
- Hunt, H.E. "The 30 greatest conspiracy theories – part 1." The Telegraph. Nov. 19, 2008 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/3483477/The-30-greatest-conspiracy-theories-part-1.html
- Kaplan, Karen. "Did Neil Armstrong really say, 'That's one small step for a man?'" Los Angeles Times. June 5, 2013 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-neil-armstrong-one-small-step-for-a-man-20150605-story.html
- Koran, Laura. "Area 51 officially acknowledged, mapped in released documents." CNN. Aug. 16, 2013 (Feb. 10, 2015) http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/15/us/area-51-documents/
- Lendman, Stephen. "'The True Story of the Bilderberg Group" and What They May Be Planning Now." Global Research. May 25, 2014 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-true-story-of-the-bilderberg-group-and-what-they-may-be-planning-now/13808
- Media AIDS. "HIV Was Invented to Get Rid Of Black People and Homosexuals." 2015 (Feb. 4, 2015) http://www.mediaaids.org/content/page/hiv_was_invented_to_get_rid_of_black_people_and_homosexuals
- Mooney, Chris. "If You Distrust Vaccines You're More Likely to Think NASA Faked the Moon Landings." Mother Jones. Oct. 2, 2013 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2013/10/vaccine-denial-conspiracy-theories-gmos-climate
- National Geographic. "8 Moon Landing Hoax Myths – Busted." 2015 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2009/07/photogalleries/apollo-moon-landing-hoax-pictures/#/flag-waving-moon-landing_9803_600x450.jpg
- New York Magazine. "9/11 by the Numbers." September, 2014 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://nymag.com/news/articles/wtc/1year/numbers.htm
- Pappas, Stephanie. "Why JFK Assassination Conspiracy Theories Are So Appealing." Live Science. Nov. 21, 2013 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.livescience.com/41394-jfk-assassination-conspiracy-appeal.html
- Polk, James. "King conspiracy theories still thrive 40 years later." CNN. Dec. 29, 2008 (Feb. 10, 2015) http://www.cnn.com/2008/US/03/28/conspiracy.theories/index.html?iref=mpstoryview#cnnSTCText
- Popular Mechanics. "The Evidence: Debunking FEMA Camp Myths." April 9, 2009 (Feb. 10, 2015) http://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a12805/4312850/
- Potok, Mark. "National Review, In Email Blasts, Warns of 'FEMA Camps.'" Huffington Post. Feb. 3, 2014 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/mark-potok/national-review-in-email-_b_4718006.html
- Severyn, Ph.D. Khristine, M. "Profits, Not Science, Motivate Vaccine Mandates." Well Being Journal. Spring 2001 (Feb. 2, 2015) https://www.wellbeingjournal.com/profits-not-science-motivate-vaccine-mandates/
- Sterbenz, Christina. "9 Huge Government Conspiracies That Actually Happened." Business Insider. Dec. 23, 2013 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.businessinsider.com/true-government-conspiracies-2013-12
- Stone, Jeff. "What Are Chemtrails? Furious Arizona Residents Demand Answers On Popular Conspiracy Theory." International Business Times. June 30, 2014 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.ibtimes.com/what-are-chemtrails-furious-arizona-residents-demand-answers-popular-conspiracy-theory-1615766
- Thomas, Dave. "The 9/11 Truth Movement – The Top Conspiracy Theory, a Decade Later." The Committee for Skeptical Inquiry. July/Aug. 2011 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://www.csicop.org/si/show/the_9_11_truth_movement_the_top_conspiracy_theory_a_decade_later
- TIME. "Conspiracy Theories." 2015 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,1860871_1860876_1861006,00.html
- Watson, Paul Joseph. "Whistleblower: L.A. Planning to Forcibly House Homeless Citizens in Camps." Infowars.com. July 28, 2014 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.infowars.com/whistleblower-l-a-planning-to-forcibly-house-homeless-citizens-in-camps/
- What Really Happened. "9/11 – What did the government know and when did it know it?" 2015 (Feb. 2, 2015) http://whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/govknow.html
- Zaitchik, Alexander. "'Patriot' Paranoia: A Look At the Top Ten Conspiracy Theories." Intelligence Report. Fall 2010 (Feb. 5, 2015) http://www.splcenter.org/get-informed/intelligence-report/browse-all-issues/2010/fall/patriot-paranoia
UP NEXT
The Legend of the Mysterious Night Marchers of Hawaii
HowStuffWorks finds out about the Hawaiian legend of the night marchers, ghostly warriors striding through the jungles.