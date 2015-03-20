" " And you thought the Beatles got to the top because of their talent, looks and charm! No -- it was all thanks to Illuminati manipulation. Santi Visalli Inc./Getty Images

You might think that the Beatles were four lads from Liverpool whose catchy reinvention of American-style rock 'n' roll and irreverent, playful charisma inspired teenage adulation on both sides of the Atlantic in the early 1960s. But that would be naïve of you.

"The Beatles were an Illuminati creation," David Richards explains in a 2014 article on the website Humans Are Free. "Their songs were written for them and handlers scripted their actions and words." As Richards and other Illuminati expos-writers detail, these musical Manchurian candidates were coached by experts employed by the Illuminati's Committee of 300, a shadowy group within the British aristocracy, who then conspired with TV host Ed Sullivan and other media outlets to popularize the Beatles' songs [sources: Coleman, McConnachie and Tudge, Van L uling]. And all this time you thought Lennon and McCartney were genius songwriters!

No, sir. The lyrics were designed by psychologists to plant "trigger words" in youthful minds, encouraging them to rebel against conventional values and experiment with drugs –whose production was also secretly controlled and financed by our overlords. All this, Richards explains, was intended to accomplish the Illuminati mission of dismantling traditional social values and furthering "formation of a corrupted Brave New World-style slave populace." Since the Beatles changed the course of music forever, the only explanation must be that the Illuminati wanted it that way.

Author's Note: 10 Things People Believe About the Illuminati

I enjoyed this assignment because I've been writing about conspiracy theorists since the late 1980s, when I did a newspaper feature story about the legions of amateur JFK assassination researchers who spent their nights and weekends looking for holes in the Warren Commission report and perusing the Zapruder film for clues that other investigators had missed. That subculture seemed kinder and gentler than the 9-11 Truthers that I've written about more recently, who seemed to view anyone who didn't immediately embrace their overarching suspicions as part of the conspiracy.

