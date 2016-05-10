10 Questions in the U.S. Health Care Cost Debate

With Health Care So Expensive, How Healthy Are Americans?

" " Marche Curry (L), a college student unable to afford insurance, is examined by Dr. Nadine Altidor at a health clinic in Miami. The Affordable Care Act was designed to extend affordable health care coverage to people like Curry. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of America's astronomically priced health care is that it's not even helping keep Americans healthy. Over the past decade, the Commonwealth Fund has studied the health care systems of the top industrialized nations (like Australia, France, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom, to name a few). Every year, the U.S. comes in last place to these other countries.

Why does the U.S. falter? Much of its poor scoring is due to the fact that the U.S. doesn't offer universal health coverage, so a lot of Americans live without health care. The U.S. also is docked for inefficiency; it spends too much on medical care; its emergency room usage is too high and there's a lot of duplicative medical testing in the system.

And then there's actual health. Shockingly, the U.S. has the lowest life expectancy, the highest infant mortality rate and the highest percentage of its people over age 65 with two or more chronic diseases among the top industrialized nations [sources: The Commonwealth Fund].

On the plus side, the U.S. excels in cancer care. Its cancer mortality rates are much lower than they are in other countries. The other bright spot is wait times to see doctors, which are also much lower. There is also greater use of expensive technologies like MRI machines — which could be considered a plus or a minus.

Another consideration: The U.S. spends relatively little on social services like housing and food assistance, which some posit would be one way to keep the population healthier, and consequently, health care costs down [source: The Commonwealth Fund].

Author's Note: 10 Questions in the Health Care Cost Debate

Well, this was a depressing article to research and write! I guess it's not that shocking. I certainly know how expensive health care is in the U.S. And while I'm fortunate to be insured, I know plenty of people who aren't. The most sobering aspect is the lack of well-managed, quality care. Sure, there's lots of good health care in the U.S. when you think of the high-tech instruments and medical devices we have, or you read about intricate operations being performed, such as separating conjoined twins.

But I also know how doctors in my HMO are under pressure to give patients only 10 or 15 minutes of their time before moving on to the next patient. I've self-diagnosed my own injuries and illnesses with far more accuracy than many a physician due to such speed sessions. Just the other day, my elderly mother had a simple hernia surgery, then contracted a dangerous bacterial illness from hospital staff. When she was sent for diagnostic testing, the wrong test was performed and my mother was given an incorrect prescription, which caused her bacterial illness to worsen. She could have died. Is this really the best we can do, America?

