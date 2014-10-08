Tupac Shakur
Advertisement
Tupac Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, a victim of the East-West hip-hop rivalry of the 1990s. He would die from those wounds a few days later. Already a huge star at the time of his death, in the years following he is now recognized as one of the most influential and beloved voices in the history of hip-hop.
Although hip-hop had begun on the East Coast, by the 1990s LA rappers began to emerge, eclipsing the East Coast scene. East Coast diss tracks specifically targeting West Coast rappers Eazy-E and Dr. Dre were met in kind. Resentment on both sides began to boil over into violence, and in late 1995, Jake Robles, an employee at Shakur's label Death Row Records, was killed by gunfire during a nightclub confrontation.
Shakur, however, was by far the highest profile death in the conflict, and his death, along with the shooting of his rival Biggie Smalls six months later, brought the East-West conflict to national prominence. Although his work had already guaranteed his hip-hop legacy, his death and large body of unreleased tracks catapulted him to a posthumous superstardom, securing his place as a legend who died too young.
Author's Note: 10 Historically Pivotal Murders
One of the most surprising facts I found while researching this article was that one of the murders happened only a few blocks from my own house. Even though it happened decades ago, I was still a little spooked -- there are only so many murders you can read about before becoming firmly convinced that there are murderers lurking in every closet and behind every shower curtain. However, I was also surprised by how much influence a single event can have over public opinion. Emmett Till's death especially was hugely influential in generating public support for the U.S. civil rights movement, and it was a tremendous act of bravery for Till's mother to display his body. It's hard to think in terms of murder as anything but a tragedy, but it's a reminder that human dignity and decency can still triumph in the face of brutality.
Related Articles
Sources
- Aiuto, Russell. "The Lindbergh Kidnapping." Crime Library. 2014. (Aug. 21, 2014) http://www.crimelibrary.com/notorious_murders/famous/lindbergh/crime_2.html
- Anson, Robert Sam. "To Die Like a Gangsta." Vanity Fair. March 1997. (Aug. 19, 2014) http://www.vanityfair.com/culture/features/1997/03/tupac-shakur-rap-death#
- Baatz, Simon. "Leopold and Loeb's Criminal Minds." Smithsonian Magazine. August 2008. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/leopold-and-loebs-criminal-minds-996498/?no-ist
- Beith, Malcolm. "The Narco of Narcos: Fugitive Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro." Insight Crime. April 14, 2014. (Aug. 18, 2014) www.insightcrime.org/news-analysis/the-narco-of-narcos-fugitive-mexican-drug-lord-rafael-caro-quintero
- Cockburn, Alexander. "Whiteout: The CIA, Drugs, and the Press." Verso. 1998.
- Federal Bureau of Investigation. "The Lindbergh Kidnapping." 2014. (Aug. 18, 2014) http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/history/famous-cases/the-lindbergh-kidnapping
- Gansberg, Martin. "37 Who Saw Murder Didn't Call the Police." The New York Times. March 27, 1964. (Aug. 20, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/1964/03/27/37-who-saw-murder-didnt-call-the-police.html?_r=0
- Getlen, Larry. "Debunking the myth of Kitty Genovese." New York Post. Feb. 16, 2014. (Aug. 20, 2014) http://nypost.com/2014/02/16/book-reveals-real-story-behind-the-kitty-genovese-murder/
- Human Rights Watch. "Mexico's Disappeared: The Enduring Cost of a Crisis Ignored." Feb. 20, 2013. (Aug. 19, 2014) http://www.hrw.org/reports/2013/02/20/mexicos-disappeared
- Linder, Doug. "The Charles Manson (Tate-LaBianca Murder) Trial." Famous Trials. 2002. (Aug. 19, 2014) http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/manson/mansonaccount.html
- Linder, Douglas O. "The Emmett Till Murder Trial: An Account." Famous Trials. 2012. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/till/tillhome.html
- Linder, Douglas O. "The Leopold and Loeb Trial: A Brief Account." Famous Trials. 1997. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/leoploeb/Accountoftrial.html
- Linton, Marissa. "The Terror in the French Revolution." Kingston University, UK. 2006.
- Lynskey, Dorian. "Tupac and Biggie die as a result of east/west coast beef." The Guardian. June 12, 2011. (Aug. 19, 2014) http://www.theguardian.com/music/2011/jun/13/tupac-biggie-deaths
- NPR Staff. "What Really Happened the Night Kitty Genovese Was Murdered?" NPR Books. March 3, 2014. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://www.npr.org/2014/03/03/284002294/what-really-happened-the-night-kitty-genovese-was-murdered
- PBS: American Experience. "People & Events: The Leopold and Loeb Trial." 2014. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/amex/monkeytrial/peopleevents/e_leopoldloeb.html
- PBS: American Experience. "The Kidnapping." 2014. (Aug. 18, 2014) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/amex/lindbergh/sfeature/crime.html
- Procon.org. "US Executions from 1608-2002." Jan. 7, 2011. (Sept. 2, 2013) http://deathpenalty.procon.org/view.resource.php?resourceID=004087
- Scheeres, Julia. "Black Dahlia." Crime Library. 2014. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://www.crimelibrary.com/notorious_murders/famous/dahlia/index_1.html
- Seper, Jerr. "Brutal DEA agent murder reminder of agency priority." The Washington Times. March 5, 2010. (Sept. 2, 2014) http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2010/mar/05/dea-has-25-year-burning-reminder/?page=all
- The Biography.com website. "Elizabeth Short." 2014. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://www.biography.com/people/black-dahlia-21117617#recent-case-developments
- The Biography.com website. "Emmett Till." 2014. (Aug. 19, 2014) http://www.biography.com/people/emmett-till-507515
- The Biography.com website. "Tupac Shakur." 2014. (Aug. 19, 2014) http://www.biography.com/people/tupac-shakur-206528#synopsis
- The History Channel website. "Actress Sharon Tate Found Murdered." 2014. (Aug. 19, 2014) http://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/actress-sharon-tate-found-murdered
- The History Channel website. "Charlotte Corday Assassinates Marat." 2014. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/charlotte-corday-assassinates-marat
- Towle, Sarah. "Charlotte Corday and the Bathtub Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat." France Revisited. 2012. (Aug. 17, 2014) http://francerevisited.com/2012/07/charlotte-corday-and-the-bathtub-assassination-of-jean-paul-marat/
- U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). "Kiki and the History of Red Ribbon Week." 2014. Aug. 18, 2014) http://www.justice.gov/dea/redribbon/RedRibbon_history.shtml
- White, Matthew. "The great big book of horrible things: The 100 Deadliest Episodes in Human History." Norton. 2012.
UP NEXT
What Was So Lucky About Mafia Boss Charles 'Lucky' Luciano?
The gangster most known for facilitating the creation of the modern American Mafia, he was the head of organized crime in New York City in the 1930s.