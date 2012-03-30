Stephen King is collaborating with his son Joe Hill on a graphic novel series. Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

Early in his writing career, horror master Stephen King decided to publish a few novels under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. But after the fifth Bachman book was released, the jig was up. The author of "Thinner" was actually Stephen King, the literary world discovered, and the revelation catapulted the book up the best-seller list [source: Neihart]. When King's younger son, Joseph, began peddling his first horror novel, "Heart-Shaped Box," to publishers, he took a cue from his dad and went with a pen name as well. But like history repeating itself, it didn't take long for folks to deduce the real identity of Joe Hill.

Interviews with Joe Hill trace and retrace his desire to establish a writing reputation outside of his father's vast shadow, but it's a familial burden he doesn't seem to begrudge. In 2012, King and Hill announced a collaboration on a graphic novel series, "Road Rage," which will follow the adventures of an outlaw motorcycle gang [source: Truitt and Memmott]. It doesn't look like Joe Hill has any plans to abandon his pseudonym and go back to Joseph Hill King, though. After all, that's the name that's grappled up the best seller list. Like father, like son.

Advertisement

Author's Note: 10 Famous Fathers

If you look around the Internet for the world's most famous fathers, the names that pop up are generally celebrities. And certainly, Martin Sheen, Brad Pitt, Will Smith and the like are notable dads in their own ways. But with this 10 Famous Fathers list, I wanted to get out of Hollywood and highlight some of history's best-known men in whose case fatherhood might be more of a side note to their success. Each of these men clearly left an imprint on the modern world, whether in science classrooms or libraries or music halls, but they also profoundly impacted their children's lives -- some of whom followed in their father's footsteps and others who fled their fathers' awesome legacies.

Related Articles

Sources

Barnes, Brooks. "Fuzzy Renaissance." The New York Times. Sept 18, 2008. (March 21, 2012) http://www.nytimes.com/2008/09/21/movies/21barn.html?pagewanted=all

Blue, Laura. "Spock at 65: Five Ideas That Changed American Parenting." TIME. July 14, 2011. (March 21, 2012) http://healthland.time.com/2011/07/14/65-years-since-spock-five-ideas-that-changed-american-parenting/#dr-spock-baby-book

Clarke, Suzan. "Laila Ali Opens Up About Motherhood, New Show and Famous Dad." ABC News. Sept, 29, 2011. (March 21, 2012) http://abcnews.go.com/blogs/entertainment/2011/09/laila-ali-opens-up-about-motherhood-new-show-and-famous-dad/

Encyclopædia Britannica. "Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach." 2012. (March 21, 2012) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/47823/Carl-Philipp-Emanuel-Bach

Encyclopædia Britannica. "Anna Freud." 2012. (March 21, 2012) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/219843/Anna-Freud

Hammel, Lisa. "Dr. Spock as a Father -- No Mollycoddler." The New York Times. Nov. 08, 1968. (March 21, 2012) http://www.nytimes.com/books/98/05/17/specials/spock-father.html?_r=1

Harmon, Katherine. "Charles Darwin's family tree tangled with inbreeding, early death." Scientific American. May 03, 2010. (March 21, 2012) http://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/2010/05/03/charles-darwins-family-tree-tangled-with-inbreeding-early-death/

Henson, Brian. "Remembering my dad, Jim Henson." Google Official Blog. Sept. 23, 2011. (March 21, 2012) http://googleblog.blogspot.com/2011/09/remembering-my-dad-jim-henson.html

Israel, Brett. "Jacques Cousteau Legacy Still Making a Splash." LiveScience. June 11, 2010. (March 21, 2012) http://www.livescience.com/6588-jacques-cousteau-legacy-making-splash.html

Keim, Brandon. "How Charles Darwin Got Married." Wired. April 08, 2009. (March 21, 2012) http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2009/04/darwinmarried/

Krulwich, Robert. "Death of Child May Have Influenced Darwin's Work." NPR. Feb. 12, 2009. (March 21, 2012) http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=100597929

Lal, Vinay. "Kasturba Gandhi." India and Its Neighbors. 2001. (March 21, 2012) http://www.sscnet.ucla.edu/southasia/History/Gandhi/Kasturba.html

Manzoor, Sarfraz. "Father to a nation, stranger to his son." The Guardian. Aug. 09, 2007. (March 21, 2012) http://www.guardian.co.uk/film/2007/aug/10/india

McKay, Brett and McKay, Kate. "Manvotional: A Letter from General George S. Patton to His Son." Aug. 21, 2011. (March 21, 2012) http://artofmanliness.com/2011/08/21/manvotional-a-letter-from-general-george-s-patton-to-his-son/

Montero, Pilar and Colman, Arthur. "Father & Son: The Two Bachs." San Francisco Choral Society. (March 21, 2012) http://www.sfchoral.org/pnotes/bach_father_son.html

Neihart, Ben. "Prince of Darkness." The New York Times Magazine. March 18, 2007. (March 21, 2012) http://www.nytimes.com/2007/03/18/magazine/18hill.t.html?pagewanted=all

Ocean Futures Society. "Jean-Michel Cousteau." (March 21, 2012) http://www.oceanfutures.org/about/jean-michel-cousteau

Olear, Greg. "A Look at History's Most Notable Fathers: Good, Bad and Ugly." Huffington Post. Aug. 01, 2011. (March 21, 2012) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/greg-olear/history-fathers_b_915551.html

Pandi, George. "On the trail of J.S. Bach." The Christian Science Monitor. Aug. 29, 2000. (March 21, 2012) http://www.csmonitor.com/2000/0829/p20s1.html

Patton, Benjamin W. "For General Patton's Family, Recovered Ground." Smithsonian. June 2009. (March 21, 2012) http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history-archaeology/Presence-of-Mind-Recovered-Ground.html

PBS. "Prince Albert: 1819 – 1861." All the Queen's Men. (March 21, 2012) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/masterpiece/mbrown/men/albert_bio.html

PBS. "Queen Victoria's Empire." (March 21, 2012) http://www.pbs.org/empires/victoria/majesty/children.html

PBS. "Young Dr. Freud." 2002. (March 21, 2012) http://www.pbs.org/youngdrfreud/pages/family_parenthood.htm

Smith, Timothy W. "Another Ali Enters the Ring: His Daughter." The New York Times. Feb. 23, 1999. (March 21, 2012) http://www.nytimes.com/1999/02/23/sports/boxing-another-ali-enters-the-ring-his-daughter.html?pagewanted=all&src=pm

Stout, David. "Gen. George S. Patton, 80, Dies; Son of World War II Commander." The New York Times. June 30, 2004. (March 21, 2012) http://www.nytimes.com/2004/06/30/us/gen-george-s-patton-80-dies-son-of-world-war-ii-commander.html

Truitt, Brian and Memmott, Carol. "Stephen King, son Joe Hill team for 'Road Rage' series." USA Today. Updated Feb. 02, 2012. (March 21, 2012) http://www.usatoday.com/life/comics/story/2012-02-09/Stephen-King-Joe-Hill-Road-Rage-series/53038574/1